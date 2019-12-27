Washington faces conference foe New York

New York Knicks (8-24, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (9-21, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards host Julius Randle and the New York Knicks.

The Wizards have gone 5-11 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington is 7-21 when giving up more than 100 points.

The Knicks are 4-18 in Eastern Conference play. New York averages 14.2 turnovers per game and is 3-12 when winning the turnover battle.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Wizards won 121-115 in the last matchup on Dec. 23. Beal led Washington with 30 points, and Randle led New York with 35 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gary Payton II is second on the Wizards with 5.0 assists and scores 10 points per game. Johnathan Williams has averaged eight rebounds and added 9 points per game over the last 10 games for Washington.

Marcus Morris leads the Knicks averaging 18.6 points and grabbing 5.7 rebounds. Elfrid Payton has averaged seven assists and scored 8.4 points over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 2-8, averaging 113.1 points, 41.6 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.2 points on 49.2 percent shooting.

Knicks: 4-6, averaging 109 points, 49.9 rebounds, 23 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.8 points on 45.2 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Wizards: Thomas Bryant: out (foot), CJ Miles: out (wrist), Moritz Wagner: day to day (ankle), Bradley Beal: day to day (leg), Rui Hachimura: out (groin), John Wall: out (left torn achilles), Davis Bertans: day to day (quad).

Knicks: Dennis Smith Jr.: day to day (oblique), Wayne Ellington: day to day (achilles).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

