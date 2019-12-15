Washington faces Detroit, looks to end 4-game skid

Washington Wizards (7-17, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (11-15, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington aims to stop its four-game losing streak with a victory against Detroit.

The Pistons have gone 8-13 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit is the top team in the Eastern Conference shooting 38.8 percent from deep led by Tony Snell shooting 46.4 percent from 3-point range.

The Wizards have gone 3-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington has a 6-17 record when scoring at least 100 points.

The Wizards won the last meeting between these two squads 115-99 on Nov. 4. Bradley Beal scored 22 points to help lead Washington to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Derrick Rose leads the Pistons with 6.0 assists and scores 16.4 points per game. Bruce Brown has averaged 3.4 assists and 8.3 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Rui Hachimura is third on the Wizards with 6.0 rebounds and averages 14.2 points. Troy Brown Jr. is shooting 46.9 percent and has averaged 9.3 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 2-8, averaging 115.1 points, 39.3 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 125.3 points on 51.8 percent shooting.

Pistons: 6-4, averaging 111.2 points, 46.2 rebounds, 25 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.2 points on 44.4 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Pistons: Blake Griffin: day to day (knee), Andre Drummond: day to day (eye), Khyri Thomas: out (right foot), Reggie Jackson: out (back).

Wizards: Thomas Bryant: out (foot), CJ Miles: out (wrist), Jordan McRae: out (finger), Moritz Wagner: day to day (ankle), Isaiah Thomas: day to day (calf), John Wall: out (left torn achilles).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

