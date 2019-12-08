Listen Live Sports

Washington State, Air Force to meet in Cheez-It Bowl

December 8, 2019 7:09 pm
 
Air Force (10-2, Mountain West) vs. Washington State (6-6, Pac-12), Dec. 27, 10:15 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Phoenix

TOP PLAYERS

Air Force: QB Donald Hammond III, 1,286 yards passing, 13 touchdowns; 491 yards rushing, 11 touchdowns.

Washington State: Anthony Gordon, 5,228 yards passing, 45 touchdowns.

NOTABLE

Air Force: This will be the Falcons’ second Power Five opponent this season. They beat Colorado 30-23 in overtime on Sept. 14.

Washington State: Coach Mike Leach, the subject of much speculation, agreed to a one-year contract extension last week that would keep him in Pullman through 2024.

LAST TIME

The teams have never met.

BOWL HISTORY

Air Force: The Falcons are playing in their first bowl game since 2016.

Washington State: The Cougars have an 8-7 bowl record. They beat Iowa State in the Alamo Bowl last season.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and twitter.com/ap_top25

