The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Waters III, Oklahoma St. host Wichita State

December 6, 2019 3:30 pm
 
Wichita State (7-1) vs. Oklahoma State (7-1)

Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater, Oklahoma; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Erik Stevenson and Wichita State will take on Lindy Waters III and Oklahoma State. The sophomore Stevenson is averaging 14.4 points over the last five games. Waters, a senior, is averaging 15 points over the last five games.

SAVVY SENIORS: Oklahoma State’s Waters, Cameron McGriff and Thomas Dziagwa have collectively accounted for 46 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 48 percent of all Cowboys points over the last five games.EFFECTIVE ERIK: Stevenson has connected on 29.5 percent of the 44 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 21 over the last three games. He’s also converted 79.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Shockers have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Cowboys. Oklahoma State has an assist on 40 of 80 field goals (50 percent) over its previous three outings while Wichita State has assists on 45 of 77 field goals (58.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Wichita State as a team has made 8.4 3-pointers per game this season, which is tops among AAC teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

