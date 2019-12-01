WCHA Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Bemidji St.
|7
|2
|1
|0
|22
|40
|14
|7
|4
|3
|Minnesota St.
|7
|1
|0
|0
|21
|31
|8
|12
|1
|1
|Alaska
|7
|5
|0
|0
|21
|24
|26
|9
|9
|0
|N. Michigan
|6
|4
|0
|0
|18
|32
|27
|8
|6
|2
|Michigan Tech
|6
|6
|0
|0
|18
|26
|27
|8
|7
|0
|Bowling Green
|5
|3
|0
|0
|15
|21
|16
|10
|5
|0
|Lake Superior St.
|3
|6
|1
|1
|11
|20
|37
|5
|12
|1
|Ferris St.
|3
|6
|1
|0
|10
|29
|34
|5
|9
|1
|Alaska Anchorage
|2
|6
|2
|2
|10
|19
|31
|2
|9
|3
|Ala. Huntsville
|1
|8
|1
|0
|4
|20
|42
|1
|12
|1
|Friday’s Games
Bowling Green 5, Notre Dame 2
Bemidji St. 4, Lake Superior St. 1
Minnesota St. 4, Minn. Duluth 1
Ala. Huntsville 4, N. Michigan 2
Ferris St. 4, Alaska Anchorage 1
Alaska 4, Michigan Tech 3
Bemidji St. 2, Lake Superior St. 2
Bowling Green 5, Notre Dame 2
Minnesota St. 3, Minn. Duluth 1
N. Michigan 3, Ala. Huntsville 1
Alaska Anchorage 4, Ferris St. 4, UAA wins shootout 1-0
Michigan Tech 2, Alaska 1
Ala. Huntsville at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.
Alaska Anchorage at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.
Alaska at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.
Lake Superior St. at Minnesota St., 8:07 p.m.
Alaska Anchorage at Michigan Tech, 6:07 p.m.
Ala. Huntsville at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.
Alaska at Bemidji St., 7:07 p.m.
Lake Superior St. at Minnesota St., 7:07 p.m.
