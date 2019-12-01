Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

WCHA Glance

December 1, 2019 11:59 am
 
< a min read
      
All Times EST
Overall
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Bemidji St. 7 2 1 0 22 40 14 7 4 3
Minnesota St. 7 1 0 0 21 31 8 12 1 1
Alaska 7 5 0 0 21 24 26 9 9 0
N. Michigan 6 4 0 0 18 32 27 8 6 2
Michigan Tech 6 6 0 0 18 26 27 8 7 0
Bowling Green 5 3 0 0 15 21 16 10 5 0
Lake Superior St. 3 6 1 1 11 20 37 5 12 1
Ferris St. 3 6 1 0 10 29 34 5 9 1
Alaska Anchorage 2 6 2 2 10 19 31 2 9 3
Ala. Huntsville 1 8 1 0 4 20 42 1 12 1
Friday’s Games

Bowling Green 5, Notre Dame 2

Bemidji St. 4, Lake Superior St. 1

Minnesota St. 4, Minn. Duluth 1

Ala. Huntsville 4, N. Michigan 2

Advertisement

Ferris St. 4, Alaska Anchorage 1

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

Alaska 4, Michigan Tech 3

Saturday’s Games

Bemidji St. 2, Lake Superior St. 2

Bowling Green 5, Notre Dame 2

Minnesota St. 3, Minn. Duluth 1

N. Michigan 3, Ala. Huntsville 1

Alaska Anchorage 4, Ferris St. 4, UAA wins shootout 1-0

        Keep up with the latest commentary and interviews on The Federal Drive with Tom Temin. Subscribe today.

Michigan Tech 2, Alaska 1

Friday, Dec. 6

Ala. Huntsville at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.

Alaska Anchorage at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.

Alaska at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.

Lake Superior St. at Minnesota St., 8:07 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7

Alaska Anchorage at Michigan Tech, 6:07 p.m.

Ala. Huntsville at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.

Alaska at Bemidji St., 7:07 p.m.

Lake Superior St. at Minnesota St., 7:07 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|3 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|4 Cyber911-Live with Dr Eric Cole
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary attends NATO breakfast in London

Today in History

1965: NASA launches Gemini 7