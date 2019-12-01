WCHA Glance

All Times EST Overall W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T Bemidji St. 7 2 1 0 22 40 14 7 4 3 Minnesota St. 7 1 0 0 21 31 8 12 1 1 Alaska 7 5 0 0 21 24 26 9 9 0 N. Michigan 6 4 0 0 18 32 27 8 6 2 Michigan Tech 6 6 0 0 18 26 27 8 7 0 Bowling Green 5 3 0 0 15 21 16 10 5 0 Lake Superior St. 3 6 1 1 11 20 37 5 12 1 Ferris St. 3 6 1 0 10 29 34 5 9 1 Alaska Anchorage 2 6 2 2 10 19 31 2 9 3 Ala. Huntsville 1 8 1 0 4 20 42 1 12 1 Friday’s Games

Bowling Green 5, Notre Dame 2

Bemidji St. 4, Lake Superior St. 1

Minnesota St. 4, Minn. Duluth 1

Ala. Huntsville 4, N. Michigan 2

Advertisement

Ferris St. 4, Alaska Anchorage 1

Alaska 4, Michigan Tech 3

Saturday’s Games

Bemidji St. 2, Lake Superior St. 2

Bowling Green 5, Notre Dame 2

Minnesota St. 3, Minn. Duluth 1

N. Michigan 3, Ala. Huntsville 1

Alaska Anchorage 4, Ferris St. 4, UAA wins shootout 1-0

Michigan Tech 2, Alaska 1

Friday, Dec. 6

Ala. Huntsville at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.

Alaska Anchorage at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.

Alaska at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.

Lake Superior St. at Minnesota St., 8:07 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7

Alaska Anchorage at Michigan Tech, 6:07 p.m.

Ala. Huntsville at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.

Alaska at Bemidji St., 7:07 p.m.

Lake Superior St. at Minnesota St., 7:07 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.