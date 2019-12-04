Listen Live Sports

WCHA Glance

December 4, 2019 10:20 am
 
All Times EST
Overall
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Bemidji St. 7 2 1 0 22 40 14 7 4 3
Minnesota St. 7 1 0 0 21 31 8 12 1 1
Alaska 7 5 0 0 21 24 26 9 9 0
N. Michigan 6 4 0 0 18 32 27 8 6 2
Michigan Tech 6 6 0 0 18 26 27 8 7 0
Bowling Green 5 3 0 0 15 21 16 10 5 0
Lake Superior St. 3 6 1 1 11 20 37 5 12 1
Ferris St. 3 6 1 0 10 29 34 5 9 1
Alaska Anchorage 2 6 2 2 10 19 31 2 9 3
Ala. Huntsville 1 8 1 0 4 20 42 1 12 1
Friday’s Games

Ala. Huntsville at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.

Alaska Anchorage at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.

Alaska at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.

Lake Superior St. at Minnesota St., 8:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Alaska Anchorage at Michigan Tech, 6:07 p.m.

Ala. Huntsville at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.

Alaska at Bemidji St., 7:07 p.m.

Lake Superior St. at Minnesota St., 7:07 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 13

Ala. Huntsville at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.

Bowling Green at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota St. at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.

Clarkson at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 14

Ala. Huntsville at Ferris St., 6:07 p.m.

Minnesota St. at N. Michigan, 6:07 p.m.

Clarkson at Michigan Tech, 6:07 p.m.

Bowling Green at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.

