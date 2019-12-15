Listen Live Sports

WCHA Glance

December 15, 2019 2:52 pm
 
All Times EST
Overall
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Minnesota St. 10 2 0 0 30 44 15 15 2 1
Bemidji St. 8 3 1 0 25 46 20 8 5 3
Alaska 8 6 0 0 24 30 32 10 10 0
Michigan Tech 8 6 0 0 24 32 29 10 8 1
Bowling Green 7 4 1 1 23 36 24 12 6 1
N. Michigan 7 5 0 0 21 38 33 9 7 2
Ferris St. 4 6 2 0 14 34 37 6 9 2
Lake Superior St. 4 9 1 1 14 28 48 6 15 1
Alaska Anchorage 2 8 2 2 10 21 37 2 11 3
Ala. Huntsville 1 10 3 1 7 28 58 1 14 3
Friday’s Games

Ala. Huntsville 2, Ferris St. 2, UAH wins 3×3 OT

Bowling Green 2, Lake Superior St. 0

Minnesota St. 5, N. Michigan 2

Clarkson 2, Michigan Tech 2

Saturday’s Games

Ferris St. 3, Ala. Huntsville 1

N. Michigan 4, Minnesota St. 1

Clarkson 4, Michigan Tech 2

Lake Superior St. 3, Bowling Green 2, OT

Saturday, Dec. 28

Providence vs. Lake Superior St. at Burlington, Vt., 4 p.m.

St. Cloud St. vs. Minnesota St. at Minneapolis, 5 p.m.

Bemidji St. at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 29

Bemidji St. vs. St. Cloud St. or Minnesota St. at Minneapolis, 5 p.m.

Minnesota St. vs. Bemidji St. or Minnesota at Minneapolis, 5 or 8 p.m.

Lake Superior St. at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

