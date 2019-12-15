WCHA Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Minnesota St.
|10
|2
|0
|0
|30
|44
|15
|15
|2
|1
|Bemidji St.
|8
|3
|1
|0
|25
|46
|20
|8
|5
|3
|Alaska
|8
|6
|0
|0
|24
|30
|32
|10
|10
|0
|Michigan Tech
|8
|6
|0
|0
|24
|32
|29
|10
|8
|1
|Bowling Green
|7
|4
|1
|1
|23
|36
|24
|12
|6
|1
|N. Michigan
|7
|5
|0
|0
|21
|38
|33
|9
|7
|2
|Ferris St.
|4
|6
|2
|0
|14
|34
|37
|6
|9
|2
|Lake Superior St.
|4
|9
|1
|1
|14
|28
|48
|6
|15
|1
|Alaska Anchorage
|2
|8
|2
|2
|10
|21
|37
|2
|11
|3
|Ala. Huntsville
|1
|10
|3
|1
|7
|28
|58
|1
|14
|3
|Friday’s Games
Ala. Huntsville 2, Ferris St. 2, UAH wins 3×3 OT
Bowling Green 2, Lake Superior St. 0
Minnesota St. 5, N. Michigan 2
Clarkson 2, Michigan Tech 2
Ferris St. 3, Ala. Huntsville 1
N. Michigan 4, Minnesota St. 1
Clarkson 4, Michigan Tech 2
Lake Superior St. 3, Bowling Green 2, OT
Providence vs. Lake Superior St. at Burlington, Vt., 4 p.m.
St. Cloud St. vs. Minnesota St. at Minneapolis, 5 p.m.
Bemidji St. at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Bemidji St. vs. St. Cloud St. or Minnesota St. at Minneapolis, 5 p.m.
Minnesota St. vs. Bemidji St. or Minnesota at Minneapolis, 5 or 8 p.m.
Lake Superior St. at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
