WCHA Glance

All Times EST Overall W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T Minnesota St. 10 2 0 0 30 44 15 15 2 1 Bemidji St. 8 3 1 0 25 46 20 8 5 3 Alaska 8 6 0 0 24 30 32 10 10 0 Michigan Tech 8 6 0 0 24 32 29 10 8 1 Bowling Green 7 4 1 1 23 36 24 12 6 1 N. Michigan 7 5 0 0 21 38 33 9 7 2 Ferris St. 4 6 2 0 14 34 37 6 9 2 Lake Superior St. 4 9 1 1 14 28 48 6 15 1 Alaska Anchorage 2 8 2 2 10 21 37 2 11 3 Ala. Huntsville 1 10 3 1 7 28 58 1 14 3 Saturday’s Games

Providence vs. Lake Superior St. at Burlington, Vt., 4 p.m.

St. Cloud St. vs. Minnesota St. at Minneapolis, 5 p.m.

Bemidji St. at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Bemidji St. vs. St. Cloud St. or Minnesota St. at Minneapolis, 5 p.m.

Minnesota St. vs. Bemidji St. or Minnesota at Minneapolis, 5 or 8 p.m.

Lake Superior St. at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Michigan St. vs. Michigan Tech at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Ferris St. vs. Michigan at Detroit, 4 p.m.

Miami at Bowling Green, 7:37 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Ferris St. vs. Michigan St. or Michigan Tech, 11:30 a.m. or 2:30 p.m.

Michigan Tech vs. Ferris St. or Michigan at Detroit, 11:30 a.m. or 2:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

N. Michigan at Bowling Green, 6:07 p.m.

Ferris St. at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.

Alaska at Minnesota St., 8:07 p.m.

Ala. Huntsville at North Dakota, 8:37 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 4

N. Michigan at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.

Ferris St. at Bemidji St., 7:07 p.m.

Alaska at Minnesota St., 7:07 p.m.

Ala. Huntsville at North Dakota, 8:07 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Arizona St., 9:05 p.m.

Lake Superior St. at Alaska Anchorage, 9:07 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 5

Michigan Tech at Arizona St., 5 p.m.

Lake Superior St. at Alaska Anchorage, 7:07 p.m.

