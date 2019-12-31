WCHA Glance

All Times EST Overall W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T Minnesota St. 10 2 0 0 30 44 15 16 3 1 Bemidji St. 8 3 1 0 25 46 20 8 7 3 Michigan Tech 8 6 0 0 24 32 29 11 8 1 Alaska 8 6 0 0 24 30 32 10 10 0 Bowling Green 7 4 1 1 23 36 24 12 7 1 N. Michigan 7 5 0 0 21 38 33 9 7 2 Ferris St. 4 6 2 0 14 34 37 6 10 2 Lake Superior St. 4 9 1 1 14 24 48 6 17 1 Alaska Anchorage 2 8 2 2 10 21 37 2 11 3 Ala. Huntsville 1 10 3 1 7 28 58 1 14 3 Saturday’s Games

Providence 2, Lake Superior St. 1, OT

St. Cloud St. 7, Minnesota St. 2

Minnesota 5, Bemidji St. 2

Sunday’s Games

Minnesota St. 2, Bemidji St. 0

Vermont 2, Lake Superior St. 0

Monday’s Games

Michigan Tech 4, Michigan St. 2

Michigan 4, Ferris St. 1

Miami 4, Bowling Green 2

Tuesday’s Games

Ferris St. vs. Michigan St. at Detroit, 11:30 a.m.

Michigan Tech vs. Michigan at Detroit, 2:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

N. Michigan at Bowling Green, 6:07 p.m.

Ferris St. at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.

Alaska at Minnesota St., 8:07 p.m.

Ala. Huntsville at North Dakota, 8:37 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 4

N. Michigan at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.

Ferris St. at Bemidji St., 7:07 p.m.

Alaska at Minnesota St., 7:07 p.m.

Ala. Huntsville at North Dakota, 8:07 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Arizona St., 9:05 p.m.

Lake Superior St. at Alaska Anchorage, 9:07 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 5

Michigan Tech at Arizona St., 5 p.m.

Lake Superior St. at Alaska Anchorage, 7:07 p.m.

