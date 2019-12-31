WCHA Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Minnesota St.
|10
|2
|0
|0
|30
|44
|15
|16
|3
|1
|Bemidji St.
|8
|3
|1
|0
|25
|46
|20
|8
|7
|3
|Michigan Tech
|8
|6
|0
|0
|24
|32
|29
|11
|8
|1
|Alaska
|8
|6
|0
|0
|24
|30
|32
|10
|10
|0
|Bowling Green
|7
|4
|1
|1
|23
|36
|24
|12
|7
|1
|N. Michigan
|7
|5
|0
|0
|21
|38
|33
|9
|7
|2
|Ferris St.
|4
|6
|2
|0
|14
|34
|37
|6
|10
|2
|Lake Superior St.
|4
|9
|1
|1
|14
|24
|48
|6
|17
|1
|Alaska Anchorage
|2
|8
|2
|2
|10
|21
|37
|2
|11
|3
|Ala. Huntsville
|1
|10
|3
|1
|7
|28
|58
|1
|14
|3
|Saturday’s Games
Providence 2, Lake Superior St. 1, OT
St. Cloud St. 7, Minnesota St. 2
Minnesota 5, Bemidji St. 2
Minnesota St. 2, Bemidji St. 0
Vermont 2, Lake Superior St. 0
Michigan Tech 4, Michigan St. 2
Michigan 4, Ferris St. 1
Miami 4, Bowling Green 2
Ferris St. vs. Michigan St. at Detroit, 11:30 a.m.
Michigan Tech vs. Michigan at Detroit, 2:30 p.m.
N. Michigan at Bowling Green, 6:07 p.m.
Ferris St. at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.
Alaska at Minnesota St., 8:07 p.m.
Ala. Huntsville at North Dakota, 8:37 p.m.
N. Michigan at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.
Ferris St. at Bemidji St., 7:07 p.m.
Alaska at Minnesota St., 7:07 p.m.
Ala. Huntsville at North Dakota, 8:07 p.m.
Michigan Tech at Arizona St., 9:05 p.m.
Lake Superior St. at Alaska Anchorage, 9:07 p.m.
Michigan Tech at Arizona St., 5 p.m.
Lake Superior St. at Alaska Anchorage, 7:07 p.m.
