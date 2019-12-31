Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

WCHA Glance

December 31, 2019 10:19 am
 
< a min read
      
All Times EST
Overall
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Minnesota St. 10 2 0 0 30 44 15 16 3 1
Bemidji St. 8 3 1 0 25 46 20 8 7 3
Michigan Tech 8 6 0 0 24 32 29 11 8 1
Alaska 8 6 0 0 24 30 32 10 10 0
Bowling Green 7 4 1 1 23 36 24 12 7 1
N. Michigan 7 5 0 0 21 38 33 9 7 2
Ferris St. 4 6 2 0 14 34 37 6 10 2
Lake Superior St. 4 9 1 1 14 24 48 6 17 1
Alaska Anchorage 2 8 2 2 10 21 37 2 11 3
Ala. Huntsville 1 10 3 1 7 28 58 1 14 3
Saturday’s Games

Providence 2, Lake Superior St. 1, OT

St. Cloud St. 7, Minnesota St. 2

Minnesota 5, Bemidji St. 2

Sunday’s Games

Minnesota St. 2, Bemidji St. 0

Advertisement

Vermont 2, Lake Superior St. 0

Monday’s Games

Michigan Tech 4, Michigan St. 2

Michigan 4, Ferris St. 1

Miami 4, Bowling Green 2

Tuesday’s Games

Ferris St. vs. Michigan St. at Detroit, 11:30 a.m.

Michigan Tech vs. Michigan at Detroit, 2:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

N. Michigan at Bowling Green, 6:07 p.m.

Ferris St. at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Alaska at Minnesota St., 8:07 p.m.

Ala. Huntsville at North Dakota, 8:37 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 4

N. Michigan at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.

Ferris St. at Bemidji St., 7:07 p.m.

Alaska at Minnesota St., 7:07 p.m.

Ala. Huntsville at North Dakota, 8:07 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Arizona St., 9:05 p.m.

Lake Superior St. at Alaska Anchorage, 9:07 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 5

Michigan Tech at Arizona St., 5 p.m.

Lake Superior St. at Alaska Anchorage, 7:07 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|7 Geospatial Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1890: First female White House staffer reports to work