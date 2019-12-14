Weathers lifts Duquesne past Radford 71-49

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Marcus Weathers had 19 points and 13 rebounds to lift Duquesne to a 71-49 win over Radford on Saturday, the Dukes’ ninth straight victory to open the season.

Tavian Dunn-Martin had 12 points for Duquesne (9-0). Michael Hughes added 11 points and three blocks. Sincere Carry had six assists for Duquesne.

Leroy Butts IV had 12 points and nine rebounds for the Highlanders (3-6).

Carlik Jones, who led the Highlanders in scoring coming into the contest with 22 points per game, was held to only 9 points on 2-of-10 shooting.

Duquesne takes on Austin Peay next Saturday. Radford plays Mississippi St. on the road on Wednesday.

