Weber State battles Bethesda

December 16, 2019 3:30 pm
 
Bethesda vs. Weber State (3-6)

Dee Events Center, Ogden, Utah; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Weber State Wildcats are set to battle the Flames of Bethesda. Weber State lost 60-49 to Utah in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Jerrick Harding has averaged 17.6 points this year for Weber State. Cody John is also a key contributor, with 11.3 points per game.ACCURATE AKHAROH: Jonathan Akharoh has connected on 66.7 percent of the three 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 80 percent of his foul shots this season.

PREVIOUSLY: Weber State put up 123 and came away with a 70-point win over Bethesda when these two teams met during the 2018-19 season.

DID YOU KNOW: Weber State went 4-5 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Wildcats offense put up 74.9 points per matchup across those nine games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

