Weber State takes on Westcliff

December 6, 2019 6:30 am
 
Westcliff vs. Weber State (2-5)

Dee Events Center, Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Weber State Wildcats will be taking on the Warriors of Division III Westcliff. Weber State is coming off a 72-67 win over Utah Valley in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: Jerrick Harding has averaged 17.3 points this year for Weber State. Complementing Harding is Cody John, who is averaging 11 points per game.JUMPING FOR JERRICK: Harding has connected on 33.3 percent of the 36 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 12 for 31 over the last five games. He’s also converted 82.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Weber State went 4-5 overall when playing against out-of-conference competition last season. The Wildcats offense scored 74.9 points per contest across those nine contests.

