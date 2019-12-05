Wednesday’s College Basketball

EAST
Akron 85, Marshall 73
Army 75, NJIT 65
Brown 82, Merrimack 55
Colgate 82, Binghamton 74
Drexel 82, Princeton 76
Duquesne 71, VMI 58
George Washington 64, Boston U. 63
Loyola (Md.) 84, Delaware St. 76
Maryland 72, Notre Dame 51
Northeastern 78, Maine Maritime 63
Penn St. 76, Wake Forest 54
Sacred Heart 89, Mass.-Lowell 86
South Carolina 84, UMass 80
St. Francis (Pa.) 77, Lehigh 69
UConn 80, Iona 62
Villanova 80, Penn 69
Yale 61, Albany (NY) 52
SOUTH
Coastal Carolina 114, Greensboro 79
ETSU 96, The Citadel 84
FAU 62, Canisius 59
FIU 71, Florida Gulf Coast 53
Georgia 95, NC Central 59
Georgia Tech 73, Nebraska 56
Lee 77, North Georgia 64
Louisiana-Monroe 86, Millsaps 63
Morehead St. 56, IUPUI 51
NC A&T 52, Longwood 41
NC State 69, Wisconsin 54
Ohio St. 74, North Carolina 49
Radford 94, James Madison 71
Tennessee 72, Florida A&M 43
Towson 76, Morgan St. 59
Troy 71, North Alabama 63
Tulane 61, Southern Miss. 56
UNC Greensboro 72, Kennesaw St. 54
MIDWEST
Chicago St. 89, SIU-Edwardsville 81
DePaul 65, Texas Tech 60, OT
Evansville 90, W. Illinois 86
Iowa St. 79, UMKC 61
Marquette 75, Jacksonville 56
Ohio 90, Rio Grande 51
Purdue 69, Virginia 40
Purdue Fort Wayne 74, E. Illinois 69
S. Illinois 76, Norfolk St. 59
Toledo 80, Cleveland St. 65
Xavier 84, Green Bay 71
Youngstown St. 81, Robert Morris 70
SOUTHWEST
Georgetown 81, Oklahoma St. 74
Houston 68, Texas St. 60
Tulsa 72, Ark.-Pine Bluff 39
FAR WEST
Air Force 86, Wyoming 77
CS Northridge 71, Portland 64
Cal Baptist 79, UC Riverside 67
Colorado 76, Loyola Marymount 64
Gonzaga 101, Texas Southern 62
Nevada 97, Santa Clara 65
New Mexico 80, Boise St. 78
Pacific 62, Cal St.-Fullerton 59
San Diego St. 79, Colorado St. 57
San Francisco 76, California 64
UC Davis 85, N. Arizona 66
UNLV 81, Fresno St. 80, 2OT
Utah 102, BYU 95, OT
Utah St. 71, San Jose St. 59
Washington 90, E. Washington 80
Washington St. 78, Idaho 65
Weber St. 72, Utah Valley 67
