...

Wednesday’s College Basketball

December 5, 2019 1:45 am
 
1 min read
      

EAST

Akron 85, Marshall 73

Army 75, NJIT 65

Brown 82, Merrimack 55

Colgate 82, Binghamton 74

Drexel 82, Princeton 76

Duquesne 71, VMI 58

George Washington 64, Boston U. 63

Loyola (Md.) 84, Delaware St. 76

Maryland 72, Notre Dame 51

Northeastern 78, Maine Maritime 63

Penn St. 76, Wake Forest 54

Sacred Heart 89, Mass.-Lowell 86

South Carolina 84, UMass 80

St. Francis (Pa.) 77, Lehigh 69

UConn 80, Iona 62

Villanova 80, Penn 69

Yale 61, Albany (NY) 52

SOUTH

Coastal Carolina 114, Greensboro 79

ETSU 96, The Citadel 84

FAU 62, Canisius 59

FIU 71, Florida Gulf Coast 53

Georgia 95, NC Central 59

Georgia Tech 73, Nebraska 56

Lee 77, North Georgia 64

Louisiana-Monroe 86, Millsaps 63

Morehead St. 56, IUPUI 51

NC A&T 52, Longwood 41

NC State 69, Wisconsin 54

Ohio St. 74, North Carolina 49

Radford 94, James Madison 71

Tennessee 72, Florida A&M 43

Towson 76, Morgan St. 59

Troy 71, North Alabama 63

Tulane 61, Southern Miss. 56

UNC Greensboro 72, Kennesaw St. 54

MIDWEST

Chicago St. 89, SIU-Edwardsville 81

DePaul 65, Texas Tech 60, OT

Evansville 90, W. Illinois 86

Iowa St. 79, UMKC 61

Marquette 75, Jacksonville 56

Ohio 90, Rio Grande 51

Purdue 69, Virginia 40

Purdue Fort Wayne 74, E. Illinois 69

S. Illinois 76, Norfolk St. 59

Toledo 80, Cleveland St. 65

Xavier 84, Green Bay 71

Youngstown St. 81, Robert Morris 70

SOUTHWEST

Georgetown 81, Oklahoma St. 74

Houston 68, Texas St. 60

Tulsa 72, Ark.-Pine Bluff 39

FAR WEST

Air Force 86, Wyoming 77

CS Northridge 71, Portland 64

Cal Baptist 79, UC Riverside 67

Colorado 76, Loyola Marymount 64

Gonzaga 101, Texas Southern 62

Nevada 97, Santa Clara 65

New Mexico 80, Boise St. 78

Pacific 62, Cal St.-Fullerton 59

San Diego St. 79, Colorado St. 57

San Francisco 76, California 64

UC Davis 85, N. Arizona 66

UNLV 81, Fresno St. 80, 2OT

Utah 102, BYU 95, OT

Utah St. 71, San Jose St. 59

Washington 90, E. Washington 80

Washington St. 78, Idaho 65

Weber St. 72, Utah Valley 67

