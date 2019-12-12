Wednesday’s College Basketball

EAST
Colgate 66, Cornell 58
Dartmouth 77, Maine 44
Marshall 86, Bluefield St. 50
Mass.-Lowell 72, NJIT 66
Merrimack 69, Army 60
Rutgers 72, Wisconsin 65
St. Peter’s 86, Fairleigh Dickinson 70
Yale 83, UMass 80, OT
SOUTH
Belmont 105, Carson-Newman 56
Furman 90, North Greenville 65
NC Central 109, Christendom 28
SC State 90, UNC Asheville 85, OT
Troy 60, Jacksonville St. 55
VMI 78, Ferrum 60
Virginia Tech 63, Chattanooga 58
MIDWEST
Illinois 71, Michigan 62
Kansas St. 86, Alabama St. 41
Missouri St. 75, Arkansas St. 53
SOUTHWEST
Houston 71, Texas-Arlington 63
Lamar 73, Southern NO 56
TCU 70, Winthrop 60
Tulsa 69, Boise St. 56
FAR WEST
Arizona 99, Omaha 49
Arizona St. 88, Prairie View 79
California 69, Fresno St. 63
N. Dakota St. 71, CS Northridge 62
San Diego 66, Cal St.-Fullerton 54
EXHIBITION
Nicholls 118, Carver 44
