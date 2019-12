By The Associated Press

EAST

No scores reported from the EAST.

SOUTH

No scores reported from the SOUTH.

Advertisement

MIDWEST

No scores reported from the MIDWEST.

SOUTHWEST

No scores reported from the SOUTHWEST.

FAR WEST

Ball St. 61, Portland 46

Boise St. 72, UTEP 67

Georgia Tech 70, Hawaii 53

Houston 75, Washington 71

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.