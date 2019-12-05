Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 77, Culpeper 40
Alleghany 61, Buffalo Gap 52
Amelia Academy 65, Brunswick Academy 47
Benedictine 67, Va. Episcopal 58
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 68, Millwood School 63
Blue Ridge School 66, Middleburg Academy 56
C.D. Hylton 54, Osbourn 49
Colonial Forge 62, Mount Vernon 26
Cosby 60, Powhatan 34
Douglas Freeman 55, Caroline 51
Fauquier 56, Rappahannock County 46
First Colonial 57, Peninsula Catholic 51
Forest Park 62, Battlefield 58
GW-Danville 73, Heritage-Lynchburg 68
Greensville County 51, Southampton 43
Huguenot 67, Lloyd Bird 64
Independence 55, George Mason 43
John Battle 60, Lebanon 49
John Handley 68, Kettle Run 44
Lafayette 51, Grafton 48
Loudoun Valley 67, Potomac Falls 64
Manchester 56, Midlothian 41
Maury 66, Norcom 60
Monacan 60, Clover Hill 53
Nansemond River 73, Mathews 64
New Kent 75, Bruton 73
North Cross 74, Fishburne Military 44
Orange County 77, Madison County 54
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 72, Franklin County 59
Potomac 57, W.T. Woodson 44
Salem 92, Bassett 59
Scotland, N.C. 69, Massanutten Military 23
Skyline 60, Sherando 57
Smithfield 62, Jamestown 47
Steward School 63, Collegiate-Richmond 49
Stuart Hall 59, Grace Christian 40
Sullivan North, Tenn. 32, Marion 29
Surry County 74, Appomattox Regional GS 32
Tabb 50, Warhill 47
Waynesboro 48, Fort Defiance 43
William Byrd 60, Glenvar 49
Woodgrove 61, Park View-Sterling 35
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Battlefield 48, Forest Park 44
Blacksburg 43, Northside 33
Buffalo Gap 47, Parry McCluer 30
C.D. Hylton 54, Osbourn 49
Carroll County 59, Pulaski County 41
Central Virginia Home School 56, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 17
Colgan 66, Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 59
Colonial Beach 45, K&Q Central 41
Colonial Heights 58, Charles City County High School 26
Craig County 48, Christiansburg 39
Fauquier 42, Rappahannock County 28
Fort Defiance 49, Waynesboro 19
Galax 42, Eastern Montgomery 28
George Mason 42, Independence 18
Harrisonburg 56, Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 50
James Monroe, W.Va. 52, Narrows 50
James River-Midlothian 68, George Wythe-Richmond 14
John Handley 47, Kettle Run 39
King William 63, Washington & Lee 43
Luray 69, Stuarts Draft 62
McLean 63, Osbourn Park 57
Menchville 99, Phoebus 11
Millwood School 56, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 17
Mountain Mission 67, Council 19
Mountain View 37, Rappahannock 24
Norview 81, Booker T. Washington 38
Ocean Lakes 49, Cape Henry Collegiate 32
Park View-Sterling 46, Manassas Park 20
Patrick County 63, Chatham Hall 54
Patriot 55, Freedom (PWC) 23
Princeton, W.Va. 66, Bland County 40
Reidsville, N.C. 56, Martinsville 46
Riverheads 45, Rockbridge County 34
Riverside 52, Heritage (Leesburg) 45
Saint Joseph Central, W.Va. 71, TPLS Christian 57
Salem 56, Bassett 9
Sherando 52, Skyline 45
Southampton 41, Greensville County 33
St. Gertrude 56, Collegiate-Richmond 37
Stuart Hall 42, Grace Christian 28
Sullivan North, Tenn. 32, Marion 29
Surry County 78, Appomattox Regional GS 0
Tazewell 71, Fort Chiswell 65
Trinity Episcopal 64, Nansemond-Suffolk 55
William Byrd 60, Glenvar 49
William Fleming 50, Floyd County 40
Woodgrove 53, John Champe 51
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.