Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Boys Latin 78, Gilman 41
Good Counsel 59, Gonzaga College, D.C. 56
Salisbury 53, Holly Grove 44
Worcester Prep School 83, St. Thomas More Academy, Del. 40
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Delmarva Christian, Del. 59, St. Peter and Paul 26
Salisbury 35, Holly Grove 19
St. Mary’s 54, Annapolis Area Christian 45
Worcester Prep School 66, St. Thomas More Academy, Del. 1
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
