The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Wednesday’s Scores

December 11, 2019 11:37 pm
 
1 min read
      

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Archbishop Spalding 72, McDonogh School 62

Atholton 64, River Hill 61, OT

Baltimore City College 84, Old Mill 52

Centennial 66, Mt. Hebron 47

Delmarva Christian, Del. 76, Holly Grove 31

Fairmont Heights 65, Thurgood Marshall 64

Heights 75, St. Mary’s Ryken 73

Howard 63, Oakland Mills 61

Huntingtown 59, Westlake 57

Kenwood 73, Parkville 44

Lansdowne 59, Hereford 48

Laurel 73, College Park Academy 59

Leonardtown 56, Thomas Stone 44

Loyola 59, Gerstell Academy 46

Marriotts Ridge 64, Long Reach 44

Milford Mill 70, Pasadena Chesapeake 30

Mt. St. Joseph’s 62, Glenelg CS 48

New Town 81, High Point 64

North Point 69, Calvert 65, OT

Northern – Cal 65, Lackey 44

Northern Garrett 68, Paw Paw, W.Va. 37

Oakland Southern 55, Tucker County, W.Va. 17

Patterson 61, Winters Mill 34

Reservoir 69, Hammond 51

South River 63, Severn 51

St. Charles 83, Chopticon 31

St. Frances 94, Pallotti 66

St. Peter and Paul 52, Worcester Prep School 38

St. Thomas More Academy, Del. 43, Gunston Day 41

Towson 66, Sparrows Point 60

Wilde Lake 46, Glenelg 37

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baltimore Chesapeake 58, Milford Mill 41

Benjamin Franklin High School 49, Carver Vo-Tech 11

Centennial 64, Mt. Hebron 62

Crossland 49, High Point 38

Delmarva Christian, Del. 48, Holly Grove 20

Fort Hill 52, Northern Garrett 39

Glen Burnie 52, Eastern Tech 21

Great Mills 78, McDonough 34

Gunston Day 41, St. Thomas More Academy, Del. 5

Hereford 48, Lansdowne 23

Howard 71, Oakland Mills 34

Huntingtown 56, Westlake 47

Kenwood 36, Parkville 19

Keyser, W.Va. 45, Mountain Ridge 43

La Plata 62, Patuxent 44

Marriotts Ridge 51, Long Reach 25

McDonogh School 71, Institute of Notre Dame 24

North County 55, Huntingdon, Pa. 20

Reservoir 67, Hammond 38

Roland Park Country 48, John Carroll 39

St. Andrew’s 55, National Cathedral, D.C. 21

St. Charles 71, Chopticon 35

Suitland 60, Ballou, D.C. 22

Towson 55, Sparrows Point 29

Wilde Lake 36, Glenelg 31

Worcester Prep School 48, St. Peter and Paul 8

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

