Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Archbishop Spalding 72, McDonogh School 62
Atholton 64, River Hill 61, OT
Baltimore City College 84, Old Mill 52
Centennial 66, Mt. Hebron 47
Delmarva Christian, Del. 76, Holly Grove 31
Fairmont Heights 65, Thurgood Marshall 64
Heights 75, St. Mary’s Ryken 73
Howard 63, Oakland Mills 61
Huntingtown 59, Westlake 57
Kenwood 73, Parkville 44
Lansdowne 59, Hereford 48
Laurel 73, College Park Academy 59
Leonardtown 56, Thomas Stone 44
Loyola 59, Gerstell Academy 46
Marriotts Ridge 64, Long Reach 44
Milford Mill 70, Pasadena Chesapeake 30
Mt. St. Joseph’s 62, Glenelg CS 48
New Town 81, High Point 64
North Point 69, Calvert 65, OT
Northern – Cal 65, Lackey 44
Northern Garrett 68, Paw Paw, W.Va. 37
Oakland Southern 55, Tucker County, W.Va. 17
Patterson 61, Winters Mill 34
Reservoir 69, Hammond 51
South River 63, Severn 51
St. Charles 83, Chopticon 31
St. Frances 94, Pallotti 66
St. Peter and Paul 52, Worcester Prep School 38
St. Thomas More Academy, Del. 43, Gunston Day 41
Towson 66, Sparrows Point 60
Wilde Lake 46, Glenelg 37
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baltimore Chesapeake 58, Milford Mill 41
Benjamin Franklin High School 49, Carver Vo-Tech 11
Centennial 64, Mt. Hebron 62
Crossland 49, High Point 38
Delmarva Christian, Del. 48, Holly Grove 20
Fort Hill 52, Northern Garrett 39
Glen Burnie 52, Eastern Tech 21
Great Mills 78, McDonough 34
Gunston Day 41, St. Thomas More Academy, Del. 5
Hereford 48, Lansdowne 23
Howard 71, Oakland Mills 34
Huntingtown 56, Westlake 47
Kenwood 36, Parkville 19
Keyser, W.Va. 45, Mountain Ridge 43
La Plata 62, Patuxent 44
Marriotts Ridge 51, Long Reach 25
McDonogh School 71, Institute of Notre Dame 24
North County 55, Huntingdon, Pa. 20
Reservoir 67, Hammond 38
Roland Park Country 48, John Carroll 39
St. Andrew’s 55, National Cathedral, D.C. 21
St. Charles 71, Chopticon 35
Suitland 60, Ballou, D.C. 22
Towson 55, Sparrows Point 29
Wilde Lake 36, Glenelg 31
Worcester Prep School 48, St. Peter and Paul 8
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
