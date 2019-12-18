Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Allegany 71, Northern Garrett 54
Archbishop Curley 59, Digital Harbor 48
Bethesda 65, Watkins Mill 63
Blake 56, Wheaton 47
Broadneck 56, Reservoir 52
C. Milton Wright 58, Marriotts Ridge 48
Centennial 70, Annapolis 68
Damascus 86, Richard Montgomery 81
Dulaney 92, Towson 55
Gaithersburg 68, Sherwood 66
Glen Burnie 38, Atholton 36
Great Mills 70, La Plata 60
Hammond 71, Arundel 36
Huntingtown 56, Lackey 53
Keyser, W.Va. 47, Bishop Walsh 45
Loch Raven 64, Kenwood 50
Long Reach 63, Harwood Southern 57
Magruder 72, Paint Branch 69
Milford Mill 67, Woodlawn 56
Mountain Ridge 71, Hancock 55
Mt. Hebron 71, Pasadena Chesapeake 57
North County 40, Glenelg 37
North Point 59, Northern – Cal 51
Northeast – AA 59, Wilde Lake 56
Northwood 64, Albert Einstein 50
Oakland Mills 82, Old Mill 63
Pallotti 62, McDonogh School 52
Parkville 79, Eastern Tech 33
Patapsco 61, North Harford 50
Quince Orchard 72, Poolesville 47
River Hill 48, Meade 45
Rockville 82, Northwest – Mtg 73
Seneca Valley 69, Walter Johnson 66
Severna Park 51, Howard 46
Snow Hill 79, Mardela 61
Springbrook 60, Walt Whitman 51
St. Charles 77, Leonardtown 48
St. Frances 88, Archbishop Spalding 61
St. John’s, D.C. 74, Takoma Academy 32
Westlake 89, Patuxent 26
Winston Churchill 65, John F. Kennedy 52
Tarkanian Classic=
Platinum Bracket=
Sheldon, Calif. 69, Riverdale Baptist 63
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Owings Mills vs. Lansdowne, ppd.
Perry Hall vs. Loyola, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arundel 52, Mt. Hebron 26
Baltimore Chesapeake 47, Patapsco 14
Baltimore Douglass 57, Crossland 6
Bethesda 73, Watkins Mill 29
Blake 71, Wheaton 33
Calvert 54, McDonough 42
Chopticon 59, Thomas Stone 38
Eastern Tech 44, Parkville 29
Glen Burnie 66, Hammond 25
Glenelg 45, Annapolis 35
Great Mills 66, La Plata 34
Howard 39, Severna Park 31
Huntingtown 65, Lackey 28
Lansdowne 49, Owings Mills 7
Laurel, Del. 56, Salisbury 30
Loch Raven 51, Kenwood 37
Marriotts Ridge 60, Northeast – AA 32
Milford Mill 50, Woodlawn 43
New Town 61, Randallstown 36
North County 45, Atholton 42
North Point 57, Northern – Cal 26
Oakcrest, Va. 43, Charles E Smith Jewish Day School 33
Oakland Mills 55, Pasadena Chesapeake 45
Oakland Southern 54, Hedgesville, W.Va. 42
Old Mill 52, River Hill 42
Paint Branch 77, Magruder 22
Pallotti 56, Institute of Notre Dame 32
Pikesville 83, Dundalk 4
Poolesville 52, Quince Orchard 47
Reservoir 62, Meade 52
Richard Montgomery 46, Damascus 39
Rockville 55, Northwest – Mtg 40
Sherwood 71, Gaithersburg 42
South River 60, Centennial 49
St. Frances 75, St. John’s Catholic Prep 61
Towson 45, Dulaney 18
Walt Whitman 62, Springbrook 11
Walter Johnson 68, Seneca Valley 55
Westlake 59, Patuxent 40
Wilde Lake 45, Harwood Southern 40
Winston Churchill 67, John F. Kennedy 14
Nike Tournament=
Joe Smith=
Riverdale Baptist 49, Goodyear Millenium, Ariz. 44
John Anderson=
Clovis North, Calif. 37, National Christian Academy 33
Elizabeth Seton 49, Tucson Sabino, Ariz. 25
