Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allegany 71, Northern Garrett 54

Archbishop Curley 59, Digital Harbor 48

Bethesda 65, Watkins Mill 63

Blake 56, Wheaton 47

Broadneck 56, Reservoir 52

C. Milton Wright 58, Marriotts Ridge 48

Centennial 70, Annapolis 68

Damascus 86, Richard Montgomery 81

Dulaney 92, Towson 55

Gaithersburg 68, Sherwood 66

Glen Burnie 38, Atholton 36

Great Mills 70, La Plata 60

Hammond 71, Arundel 36

Huntingtown 56, Lackey 53

Keyser, W.Va. 47, Bishop Walsh 45

Loch Raven 64, Kenwood 50

Long Reach 63, Harwood Southern 57

Magruder 72, Paint Branch 69

Milford Mill 67, Woodlawn 56

Mountain Ridge 71, Hancock 55

Mt. Hebron 71, Pasadena Chesapeake 57

North County 40, Glenelg 37

North Point 59, Northern – Cal 51

Northeast – AA 59, Wilde Lake 56

Northwood 64, Albert Einstein 50

Oakland Mills 82, Old Mill 63

Pallotti 62, McDonogh School 52

Parkville 79, Eastern Tech 33

Patapsco 61, North Harford 50

Quince Orchard 72, Poolesville 47

River Hill 48, Meade 45

Rockville 82, Northwest – Mtg 73

Seneca Valley 69, Walter Johnson 66

Severna Park 51, Howard 46

Snow Hill 79, Mardela 61

Springbrook 60, Walt Whitman 51

St. Charles 77, Leonardtown 48

St. Frances 88, Archbishop Spalding 61

St. John’s, D.C. 74, Takoma Academy 32

Westlake 89, Patuxent 26

Winston Churchill 65, John F. Kennedy 52

Tarkanian Classic=

Platinum Bracket=

Sheldon, Calif. 69, Riverdale Baptist 63

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Owings Mills vs. Lansdowne, ppd.

Perry Hall vs. Loyola, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arundel 52, Mt. Hebron 26

Baltimore Chesapeake 47, Patapsco 14

Baltimore Douglass 57, Crossland 6

Bethesda 73, Watkins Mill 29

Blake 71, Wheaton 33

Calvert 54, McDonough 42

Chopticon 59, Thomas Stone 38

Eastern Tech 44, Parkville 29

Glen Burnie 66, Hammond 25

Glenelg 45, Annapolis 35

Great Mills 66, La Plata 34

Howard 39, Severna Park 31

Huntingtown 65, Lackey 28

Lansdowne 49, Owings Mills 7

Laurel, Del. 56, Salisbury 30

Loch Raven 51, Kenwood 37

Marriotts Ridge 60, Northeast – AA 32

Milford Mill 50, Woodlawn 43

New Town 61, Randallstown 36

North County 45, Atholton 42

North Point 57, Northern – Cal 26

Oakcrest, Va. 43, Charles E Smith Jewish Day School 33

Oakland Mills 55, Pasadena Chesapeake 45

Oakland Southern 54, Hedgesville, W.Va. 42

Old Mill 52, River Hill 42

Paint Branch 77, Magruder 22

Pallotti 56, Institute of Notre Dame 32

Pikesville 83, Dundalk 4

Poolesville 52, Quince Orchard 47

Reservoir 62, Meade 52

Richard Montgomery 46, Damascus 39

Rockville 55, Northwest – Mtg 40

Sherwood 71, Gaithersburg 42

South River 60, Centennial 49

St. Frances 75, St. John’s Catholic Prep 61

Towson 45, Dulaney 18

Walt Whitman 62, Springbrook 11

Walter Johnson 68, Seneca Valley 55

Westlake 59, Patuxent 40

Wilde Lake 45, Harwood Southern 40

Winston Churchill 67, John F. Kennedy 14

Nike Tournament=

Joe Smith=

Riverdale Baptist 49, Goodyear Millenium, Ariz. 44

John Anderson=

Clovis North, Calif. 37, National Christian Academy 33

Elizabeth Seton 49, Tucson Sabino, Ariz. 25

