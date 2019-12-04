Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Signed 2B Marco Hernández and LHP Josh Osich to one-year contracts.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Re-signed RHP James Hoyt to a one-year contract.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Signed RHP Carl Edwards Jr.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with LHP Cole Hamels on a one-year contract.

Can-Am League

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Traded RHP Frank Duncan to Kansas City (AA) for INF John Brontsema, C Austin Biggar and a player to be named.

Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed OF Jairus Richards.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Exercised 2020 contract options on RHPs Tom Burns, Kida De La Cruz, David Palladino, Ryan Newell and Cory Jones; Cs Gavin Stupinski, Daniel Herrera, Austin Biggar and Tyler Clark; OFs Jordan Scott, Jiandido Trimp, Breland Almadova, Brandon Downes and Blake Adams; LHPs Andrew Gist and Kevin Grendell; UTs Jose Brizuela and Nicholas Zaharion; and INFs Trey Hair, C.J. Retherford, Cito Culver, Audy Ciriaco and John Brontesma.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Exercised 2020 contract options on

RHPs Brandon Barker, Brandon Brosher, Courtland Cox, Tyler Ferguson, Garrett Harris, Kevin McNorton, El’Hajj Muhammad, Garrett Mundell, Chris Murphy and Bubby Rossman; LHPs Cam Lafleur and Domenic Mazza; Cs Joe Deluca and Anthony Hermelyn; INFs Taylor Brennan, Juan Kelly, Tucker Nathans, Thomas Roulis and T.J. White; and OFs Raphael Gladu, Alberth Martinez, Michael Sucy, Levon Washington and Parker Sniatynski. Declined options on INF Brandon Bednar and Malik Colleymore and RHPs Heath Bowers and Jose Santiago.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Called up Gs Brandon Goodwin and Charlie Brown, Jr. from College Park (NBAGL).

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released LB Pete Robertson. Signed DL Caraun Reid. Signed LBs Tanner Vallejo and Kylie Fitts from the practice squad and QB Drew Anderson, WR Saeed Blacknall and DL Lyndon Johnson to the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Placed DE Derek Wolfe on IR. Claimed OL Patrick Morris off waivers from Pittsburgh.

DETROIT LIONS — Released LB Anthony Pittman from the practice squad. Signed TE Cole Herdman to the practice squad.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Waived WR Gehrig Dieter. Signed RB Spencer Ware.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DB Rashaan Gaulden to the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DB Antone Exum Jr. to a one-year contract.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed WR Jordan Veasy to the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Fined Nashville F Ryan Johansen and San Jose F Evander Kane $5,000 for elbowing.

BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned F Jean-Sebastien Dea to Rochester (AHL).

CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned F Austin Czarnik to Stockton (AHL) for conditioning.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned F Mathieu Olivier to Milwaukee (AHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Reading D Rob Michel one game.

READING ROYALS — Traded D Jacob Graves to Wichita to complete an earlier trade.

OLYMPIC SPORTS

USADA — Announced weightlifter Lawrence Letellier accepted a two-year suspension for an anti-doping rule violation.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Signed D Axel Sjoberg from the waiver list.

NASHVILLE — Signed D Brayan Beckeles.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Signed M Kelyn Rowe.

ORLANDO CITY — Named Óscar Pareja coach.

SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Signed D Roberto Puncec.

USL Championship

TULSA — Announced its official name is FC Tulsa.

COLLEGE

N.C. STATE — Promoted co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Tony Gibson to defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.

