Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

December 11, 2019 3:00 pm
 
2 min read
      
BASEBALL
American League

TEXAS RANGERS — Traded OF Nomar Mazara to the Chicago White Sox for OF Steele Walker and assigned Walker to Frisco (TL).

National League

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Signed LHP Chris Lee to a minor league contract.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Recalled F Alen Smailagic from Santa Cruz (NBAGL).

SACRAMENTO KINGS — Recalled F Wenyen Gabriel from Stockton (NBAGL).

Advertisement
FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed DL Javier Edwards to the practice squad.

        Insight by Attivo Networks: Federal cybersecurity practitioners provide a read on the most contemporary cybersecurity thinking in this exclusive executive briefing.

CHICAGO BEARS — Released RB Jeremy McNichols from the practice squad. Signed WR Reggie Davis to the practice squad.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed WR Cedrick Wilson on IR. Signed OT Mitch Hyatt from the practice squad and WR Cyril Grayson to the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed WR Dontrelle Inman.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed OL Brandon Thomas and LB Jake Ryan on IR. Signed OL Tyler Gauthier and LB Dakota Allen.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed RB Tony Brooks-James to the practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Released DT Kevin Wilkins from the practice squad and DT Albert Huggins to the practice squad.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed OL Weston Richburg on IR. Signed CB Dontae Johnson and WR Jordan Matthews to one-year contracts and OL Kofi Amichia and CB Jermaine Kelly to the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed RB T.J. Logan on IR. Signed WR Ishmael Hyman from the practice squad and WR Trevion Thompson to the practice squad.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned RW Filip Zadina to Grand Rapids (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned F Ryan Gropp from Maine (ECHL) to Hartford (AHL).

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

LA GALAXY — Signed M Sacha Kljestan.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Acquired M Cristian Espinoza from Villarreal (La Liga-Spain) and signed him to a multi-year contract.

USL Championship

SAN DIEGO LOYAL — Signed D Sal Zizzo Jr.

TENNIS

ATP — Named Massimo Calvelli CEO.

COLLEGE

ARIZONA STATE — Junior RB Eno Benjamin declared for the NFL draft.

LIBERTY — Agreed to terms with football coach Hugh Freeze on a multi-year contract extension.

UNLV — Named Marcus Arroyo football coach.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019
12|12 IT & Cyber Day at Washington Navy...
12|12 AFCEA DC 44th Winter Gala
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary meets with Air Force Innovation Team

Today in History

1791: First Bank of the United States opens in Philadelphia