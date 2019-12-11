Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL

MLB — Named Buck Martinez president of the Baseball Assistance Team.

American League

TEXAS RANGERS — Traded OF Nomar Mazara to the Chicago White Sox for OF Steele Walker and assigned Walker to Frisco (TL).

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed to terms with RHP Scott Oberg on a three-year contract.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Chris Lee on a minor league contract.

SAN FRANCSICO GIANTS — Named Craig Albernaz bullpen/catching coach, Andrew Bailey pitching coach, Brian Bannister pitching director, Kai Correa bench coach, infield/baserunning instructor, Donnie Ecker major league hitting coach, Ethan Katz assistant pitching coach, Dustin Lind director of hitting/major league assistant hitting coach and Justin Viele major league hitting coach. WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Named bench coach Tim Bogar, first base coach Bob Henley, third base coach Chip Hale, pitching coach Paul Menhart, hitting coach Kevin Long, assistant hitting coach Pat Roessler, bullpen coach Henry Blanco.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Recalled F Alen Smailagic from Santa Cruz (NBAGL).

SACRAMENTO KINGS — Recalled F Wenyen Gabriel from Stockton (NBAGL).

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed DL Javier Edwards to the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Released RB Jeremy McNichols from the practice squad. Signed WR Reggie Davis to the practice squad.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed WR Cedrick Wilson on IR. Signed OT Mitch Hyatt from the practice squad and WR Cyril Grayson to the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed WR Dontrelle Inman.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed OL Brandon Thomas, LB Quincy Williams and LB Jake Ryan on IR. Signed OL Tyler Gauthier and LB Dakota Allen. Claimed LB Preston Brown off waivers from Oakland.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed RB Tony Brooks-James to the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed K Josh Gable, DL Eric Lee and DB Adarius Pickett to the practice squad.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Placed DL Sheldon Rankins and DL Marcus Davenport on IR. Signed DE Noah Spence and DT T.Y. McGill.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Released TE Cole Wick from the practice squad. Signed DL Olsen Pierre and TE Eric Tomlinson. Signed CB Nick Nelson from the practice squad and TE Paul Butler, LB Te’von Coney and OL Kyle Kalis to the practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Released DT Kevin Wilkins from the practice squad and DT Albert Huggins to the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed OL Weston Richburg on IR. Signed CB Dontae Johnson and WR Jordan Matthews to one-year contracts and OL Kofi Amichia and CB Jermaine Kelly to the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed RB T.J. Logan on IR. Signed WR Ishmael Hyman from the practice squad and WR Trevion Thompson to the practice squad.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed LB Josh Banderas, QB Jeremiah Briscoe, OL Eric Lofton, LB Brandon Pittman and WR Danny Vandervoort.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned RW Filip Zadina and D Dennis Cholowski and Dylan McIlrath to Grand Rapids (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned F Ryan Gropp from Maine (ECHL) to Hartford (AHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

LA GALAXY — Signed M Sacha Kljestan.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Acquired M Cristian Espinoza from Villarreal (La Liga-Spain) and signed him to a multi-year contract.

USL Championship

OTTAWA FURY — Announced it franchise rights have been sold The Miami FC owner Riccardo Silva.

SAN DIEGO LOYAL — Signed D Sal Zizzo Jr.

TENNIS

ATP — Named Massimo Calvelli CEO.

COLLEGE

ARIZONA STATE — Junior RB Eno Benjamin declared for the NFL draft.

COLORADO STATE — Named Steve Addazio football coach.

FLORIDA ATLANTIC — Named Willie Taggart football coach.

LIBERTY — Agreed to terms with football coach Hugh Freeze on a multi-year contract extension.

NORTHWESTERN — Named Mike Bajakian offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach.

UNLV — Named Marcus Arroyo football coach.

