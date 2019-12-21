Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Weidenaar helps Central Ark. rally to beat A&M-CC 71-67

December 21, 2019 8:29 pm
 
< a min read
      

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Aaron Weidenaar had a career-high 20 points as Central Arkansas rallied to defeat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 71-67 on Saturday.

Weidenaar shot 5 for 6 from behind the arc.

Eddy Kayouloud had 18 points and eight rebounds for Central Arkansas (3-9, 2-0 Southland Conference). Rylan Bergersen added 15 points and six rebounds. Hayden Koval had 10 points and five blocks for the home team.

Central Arkansas has won two straight after starting the season 1-9.

Advertisement

The Islanders were up 40-29 at the break. Central Arkansas gradually chipped away at the lead until a Bergersen jumper at the 1:49 mark gave the Bears the lead for good 67-65.

Myles Smith scored a career-high 31 points and had seven rebounds for the Islanders (4-8, 0-2). Jashawn Talton-Thomas added six rebounds and six assists.

Central Arkansas plays Marquette on the road next Saturday. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi plays Nebraska on the road next Sunday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

First USCG Academy swimmer qualifies for Olympic trials

Today in History

1814: Treaty brings War of 1812 to an end