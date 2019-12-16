Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Welp, Greene carry UC Irvine over Kent St. 74-68

December 16, 2019 10:16 pm
 
< a min read
      

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Collin Welp had 18 points as UC Irvine got past Kent State 74-68 in the Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational on Monday.

Brad Greene added a career-high 16 points for the Anteaters, while Evan Leonard chipped in 15.

Eyassu Worku had six assists for UC Irvine (7-5).

Danny Pippen had 15 points for the Golden Flashes (8-2), who saw their three-game win streak end. Troy Simons added 13 points and CJ Williamson had 12 points and eight rebounds.

Advertisement

UC Irvine plays Illinois-Chicago on the road on Friday. Kent State matches up against Hampton at home on Saturday.

        Insight by Attivo Networks: Federal cybersecurity practitioners provide a read on the most contemporary cybersecurity thinking in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|19 Health Resources and Services...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First military purpose-built helicopter gunship on display

Today in History

1998: President Clinton impeached