Welp scores 17 to lead UC Irvine past Pacific 69-56

December 29, 2019 12:57 am
 
IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Collin Welp came off the bench to score 17 points to lift UC Irvine to a 69-56 win over Pacific on Saturday night.

Tommy Rutherford had 10 points for UC Irvine (8-7). Eyassu Worku added nine points, seven rebounds, five assist and three steals and Brad Greene grabbed nine rebounds.

Jahlil Tripp had 14 points and 15 rebounds for the Tigers (12-4), whose seven-game win streak was snapped. Gary Chivichyan added 14 points.

UC Irvine matches up against Harvard on the road on Jan. 4. Pacific plays Pepperdine on the road on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

