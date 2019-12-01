Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Welp scores 31 to lift UC Irvine past E. Michigan 77-56

December 1, 2019 12:34 am
 
IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Collin Welp had a career-high 31 points as UC Irvine easily defeated Eastern Michigan 77-56 on Saturday night.

Welp made 12 of 14 shots, including 7 of 9 on 3-pointers.

Eyassu Worku had 11 points for UC Irvine (5-4).

Boubacar Toure had 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Eagles (6-1), whose six-game season-opening winning streak ended with the loss. Ty Groce added 10 points. Chris Barnes had 10 points.

Yeikson Montero, who led the Eagles in scoring coming into the matchup with 12 points per game, had 5 points on 2-of-13 shooting.

UC Irvine takes on California Baptist at home next Saturday. Eastern Michigan takes on Valparaiso at home on Tuesday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

