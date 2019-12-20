Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Wertz powers Santa Clara past Mississippi Valley St 100-71

December 20, 2019 11:48 pm
 
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Sophomore Trey Wertz scored a season-high 28 points and Santa Clara breezed to a 100-71 victory over Mississippi Valley State on Friday night.

Wertz made 11 of 14 shots from the floor, including 6 of 8 from 3-point range, for the Broncos (12-2). Wertz added five assists as Santa Clara won its fourth straight game.

Jalen Williams pitched in with 19 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals for Santa Clara. Josep Vrankic added 13 points and five assists, while Guglielmo Caruso finished with 10 points and seven boards.

Freshman Caleb Hunter hit five 3-pointers on his way to a career-high 26 points for the winless Delta Devils (0-11). Michael Green added 20 points and four assists.

