The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
West scores 18 to lift Marshall over Bluefield State 86-50

December 11, 2019 9:44 pm
 
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Jarrod West registered 18 points as Marshall snapped a three-game losing streak, easily beating Division II Bluefield State 86-50 on Wednesday night.

Mikel Beyers had 13 points for Marshall (3-6). Goran Miladinovic added 10 points.

Marquez Cooper had 13 points for the Big Blues. Chris Knight added 12 points.

Marshall faces Morehead State on the road on Monday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

