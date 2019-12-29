Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

West scores 22 to lead Marshall over Duquesne 83-61

December 29, 2019 5:29 pm
 
< a min read
      

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jarrod West hit four 3-pointers and scored a season-high 22 points as Marshall easily defeated Duquesne 83-61 on Sunday.

Darius George added a career-high 19 points for Marshall (6-7) and Taevion Kinsey had 13.

The game was part of a doubleheader at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, the home of the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers. No. 22 West Virginia defeated No. 2 Ohio State 67-59 in the first game. These were the first college games in the arena since its two-year renovation was completed in September.

Marcus Weathers scored a career-high 25 points for the Dukes (10-2), who lost their second-straight neutral site game after getting off to the second-best start in school history. Michael Hughes added 15 points.

Advertisement

Behind George, the Thundering Herd, who shot 51.5% with eight 3-pointers, had a 38-7 advantage in bench points. Duquesne was 3 of 16 behind the arc and shot 34%.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|7 Geospatial Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1863: President Lincoln signs Emancipation Proclamation