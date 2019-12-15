Listen Live Sports

Wild-Blackhawks Sum

December 15, 2019 10:23 pm
 
Minnesota 1 2 0—3
Chicago 2 1 2—5

First Period_1, Chicago, Kane 16 (Nylander), 7:42. 2, Chicago, Kane 17 (Strome, Toews), 11:33 (pp). 3, Minnesota, Staal 12 (Zucker, Suter), 12:37 (pp).

Second Period_4, Minnesota, Fiala 7 (Suter), 1:59. 5, Chicago, Kampf 5 (Murphy, Gustafsson), 8:13. 6, Minnesota, Fiala 8 (Suter), 14:20.

Third Period_7, Chicago, Saad 11 (Murphy, Toews), 13:43. 8, Chicago, Kane 18 (Toews), 18:57.

Shots on Goal_Minnesota 9-11-6_26. Chicago 10-9-8_27.

Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 1 of 1; Chicago 1 of 2.

Goalies_Minnesota, Kahkonen 3-1-1 (26 shots-22 saves). Chicago, Lehner 7-6-4 (26-23).

A_21,513 (19,717). T_2:38.

Referees_Garrett Rank, Chris Schlenker. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Pierre Racicot.

