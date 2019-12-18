Wild-Golden Knights Sums

Minnesota 1 0 1—2 Vegas 0 2 1—3

First Period_1, Minnesota, Zuccarello 8 (Staal, Dumba), 19:20 (pp). Penalties_Hartman, MIN, (tripping), 4:55; Schmidt, VGK, (hooking), 16:01; Smith, VGK, (tripping), 18:35; Stone, VGK, (interference), 18:58.

Second Period_2, Vegas, Stephenson 6 (Pacioretty, Stone), 11:22. 3, Vegas, Theodore 4 (Stone), 19:50. Penalties_Stephenson, VGK, (cross checking), 16:08.

Third Period_4, Vegas, Nosek 5 (Carrier), 6:16. 5, Minnesota, Parise 14 (Fiala, Suter), 18:45. Penalties_Fleury, VGK, served by Carrier, (tripping), 4:03.

Shots on Goal_Minnesota 7-10-9_26. Vegas 8-12-9_29.

Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 1 of 5; Vegas 0 of 1.

Goalies_Minnesota, Stalock 9-5-2 (29 shots-26 saves). Vegas, Fleury 14-7-2 (26-24).

A_18,220 (17,367). Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Brad Meier. Linesmen_Greg Devorski, Travis Toomey.

