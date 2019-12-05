Wild-Lightning Sums

Minnesota 3 1 1—5 Tampa Bay 2 1 1—4

First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Cernak 2 (Point, Vasilevskiy), 1:52. 2, Minnesota, Eriksson Ek 2 (Suter, Greenway), 9:33. 3, Minnesota, Zucker 11 (Zuccarello, Staal), 10:46. 4, Minnesota, Soucy 3 (Zuccarello, Brodin), 11:14. 5, Tampa Bay, Sergachev 4 (Paquette, Shattenkirk), 15:57. Penalties_Killorn, TB, (tripping), 3:27; Eriksson Ek, MIN, (hooking), 19:25.

Second Period_6, Tampa Bay, Hedman 6 (Killorn, Kucherov), 18:47 (pp). 7, Minnesota, Rask 3 (Soucy, Fiala), 19:23. Penalties_Schenn, TB, (high sticking), 9:36; Seeler, MIN, (interference), 13:31; Hartman, MIN, (hooking), 17:48.

Third Period_8, Tampa Bay, Killorn 7 (Cernak), 4:00. 9, Minnesota, Zuccarello 6 (Brodin, Zucker), 4:08. Penalties_Fiala, MIN, (slashing), 5:33; Kucherov, TB, (slashing), 5:33; Eriksson Ek, MIN, (holding stick), 10:14.

Shots on Goal_Minnesota 9-5-7_21. Tampa Bay 13-8-13_34.

Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 0 of 2; Tampa Bay 1 of 4.

Goalies_Minnesota, Stalock 8-3-2 (34 shots-30 saves). Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 10-8-1 (21-16).

A_19,092 (19,092). T_2:23.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Scott Driscoll, Brian Murphy.

