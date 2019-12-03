Listen Live Sports

Wild-Panthers Sum

December 3, 2019 9:39 pm
 
Minnesota 0 2 2—4
Florida 2 0 0—2

First Period_1, Florida, Barkov 9 (Yandle, Huberdeau), 9:54 (pp). 2, Florida, Huberdeau 11 (Vatrano), 14:26.

Second Period_3, Minnesota, Zucker 10, 9:26. 4, Minnesota, Zuccarello 5 (Zucker, Hunt), 12:56.

Third Period_5, Minnesota, Soucy 2 (Parise, Rask), 4:49. 6, Minnesota, Kunin 6 (Brodin), 18:59.

Shots on Goal_Minnesota 5-9-12_26. Florida 13-19-14_46.

Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 0 of 1; Florida 1 of 3.

Goalies_Minnesota, Kahkonen 2-0-0 (46 shots-44 saves). Florida, Driedger 1-1-0 (25-22).

A_10,167 (19,250). T_2:23.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Scott Driscoll, Brian Murphy.

