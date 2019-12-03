Wild-Panthers Sum

|Minnesota
|0
|2
|2—4
|Florida
|2
|0
|0—2
First Period_1, Florida, Barkov 9 (Huberdeau, Yandle), 9:54 (pp). 2, Florida, Huberdeau 11 (Vatrano), 14:26.
Second Period_3, Minnesota, Zucker 10, 9:26. 4, Minnesota, Zuccarello 5 (Zucker, Hunt), 12:56.
Third Period_5, Minnesota, Soucy 2 (Parise, Rask), 4:49. 6, Minnesota, Kunin 6 (Brodin), 18:59.
Shots on Goal_Minnesota 5-9-12_26. Florida 13-19-14_46.
Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 0 of 1; Florida 1 of 3.
Goalies_Minnesota, Kahkonen 2-0-0 (46 shots-44 saves). Florida, Driedger 1-1-0 (25-22).
A_10,167 (19,250). T_2:23.
Referees_Gord Dwyer, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Scott Driscoll, Brian Murphy.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.