Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

William & Mary looks for home win vs ODU

December 2, 2019 3:30 pm
 
1 min read
      

Old Dominion (3-5) vs. William & Mary (5-3)

Kaplan Arena, Williamsburg, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary looks for its fifth straight win over Old Dominion at Kaplan Arena. The last victory for the Monarchs at William & Mary was a 58-55 win on Jan. 23, 2010.

SENIOR STUDS: William & Mary has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Nathan Knight, Andy Van Vliet, Bryce Barnes and Tyler Hamilton have combined to account for 61 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 78 percent of all Tribe points over the last five games.GIFTED GREEN: Xavier Green has connected on 36.8 percent of the 38 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 29 over his last five games. He’s also made 66.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

Advertisement

ASSIST RATIOS: The Tribe have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Monarchs. William & Mary has an assist on 46 of 79 field goals (58.2 percent) across its past three outings while Old Dominion has assists on 24 of 62 field goals (38.7 percent) during its past three games.

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

RECENT GAMES: Old Dominion has averaged 63.6 points per game over its last five games. The Monarchs have given up 68.6 points per game over that span.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|4 The Video Show (Government Video Expo...
12|4 6th Space Resiliency Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NY National Guard helps shovel snow after storm

Today in History

1945: Navy air squadron disappears in Bermuda Triangle