Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

William & Mary visits Fairfield

December 6, 2019 3:30 pm
 
1 min read
      

William & Mary (6-3) vs. Fairfield (2-6)

Webster Bank Arena at Harbor Yard, Bridgeport, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary and Fairfield both look to put winning streaks together . Each team won in their last game. Fairfield earned a 67-62 win in Kissimmee over Texas A&M on Sunday, while William & Mary won 63-46 at home against Old Dominion on Tuesday.

SUPER SENIORS: William & Mary has benefited heavily from its seniors. Nathan Knight, Andy Van Vliet, Luke Loewe and Bryce Barnes have collectively accounted for 74 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 88 percent of all Tribe points over the team’s last five games.NATHAN IS A FORCE: Knight has connected on 29.6 percent of the 27 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 18 over his last five games. He’s also converted 72.9 percent of his free throws this season.

Advertisement

WINLESS WHEN: Fairfield is 0-5 this year when it scores 64 points or fewer and 2-1 when it scores at least 65.

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

STREAK STATS: William & Mary has lost its last three road games, scoring 65.7 points, while allowing 81.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Fairfield has averaged only 60 points per game over its last five games. The Stags have given up 68.2 points per game over that stretch.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|9 Government Contract Management...
12|10 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
12|10 Blackboard Workshop: Smarter Learning...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army aircrewman sits at the back CH-47 chinook

Today in History

1865: 13th Amendment ratified