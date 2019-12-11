Listen Live Sports

Williams carries Troy past Jacksonville St. 60-55

December 11, 2019
 
JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Zay Williams had 16 points as Troy beat Jacksonville State 60-55 on Wednesday night.

Darian Adams had 14 points for Troy (4-6), which held the Gamecocks to five points over the final 9:25 in ending its four-game road losing streak.

Kayne Henry had 14 points and eight rebounds for the Gamecocks (2-7), who have now lost four games in a row. De’Torrion Ware added 13 points and six rebounds and Elias Harden had 12 points.

Troy plays Chattanooga on the road on Sunday. Jacksonville State plays Evansville at home on Monday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

