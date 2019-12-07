Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Williams leads Evansville past Miami (Ohio) 101-87

December 7, 2019 4:52 pm
 
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — DeAndre Williams had a career-high 37 points plus 10 rebounds as Evansville beat Miami (Ohio) 101-87 on Saturday.

Williams hit 17 of 18 shots. He added three blocks.

The Purple Aces (7-3) scored 56 points in the second half after trailing 47-45 at halftime.

Sam Cunliffe scored 21 points, John Hall 14 and Artur Labinowicz 10 for Evansville.

Nike Sibande had 28 points and seven rebounds for the RedHawks (4-5), who have lost four in a row. Dae Dae Grant added 13 points and Mekhi Lairy had 11 points.

Miami shot 52% from the floor and committed only seven turnovers but Evansville had a 36-20 rebounding advantage. Evansville shot 64% and had 22 assists on 34 made baskets.

Evansville, which has won four games in a row, plays at Green Bay on Saturday. Miami (Ohio) has a home game against Mississippi Valley State on Dec. 15.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

