Williams leads Evansville past W. Illinois 90-86

By The Associated Press

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — DeAndre Williams scored 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds as Evansville beat Western Illinois 90-86 on Wednesday night.

Jawaun Newton’s 3-pointer with 1:07 left to play put the Purple Aces up for good, 88-86, and K.J. Riley iced it with two free throws.

Sam Cunliffe had 15 points and six rebounds and Riley added 10 points for Evansville (6-3), which made 15 3-pointers.

Kobe Webster had 19 points for the Leathernecks (2-6). Ben Pyle added 18 points and nine rebounds and C.J. Duff had 14 points.

Advertisement

Evansville takes on Miami (Ohio) at home on Saturday. Western Illinois plays Eastern Illinois at home next Monday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.