Williams scores 15 to lift Troy past North Alabama 71-63

December 4, 2019 11:02 pm
 
TROY, Ala. (AP) — Zay Williams came off the bench to score 15 points and grab nine rebounds to carry Troy to a 71-63 win over North Alabama on Wednesday night.

Davion Thomas had 12 points and six rebounds for Troy (3-6). Desmond Williams added 11 points. Ty Gordon had 10 points and five assists for the home team.

Jamari Blackmon had 18 points for the Lions (4-5). Christian Agnew added 13 points. Mervin James had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Troy plays Jacksonville State on the road next Wednesday. North Alabama matches up against Birmingham-Southern at home on Sunday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

