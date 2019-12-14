Listen Live Sports

Williams scores 22 to lift Evansville past Green Bay 72-62

December 14, 2019 10:11 pm
 
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — DeAndre Williams had 22 points and 12 rebounds as Evansville beat Green Bay 72-62 on Saturday night.

John Hall had 12 points for Evansville (8-3), which earned its fifth consecutive win. Noah Frederking added 11 points. K.J. Riley had 3 points and 10 rebounds for the visitors.

Both teams set season lows for scoring in the second half. Evansville put up 28 second-half points, the lowest of the season for the visiting team, while the 33 second-half points for Green Bay marked the fewest of the season for the home team.

Amari Davis had 17 points and six rebounds for the Phoenix (3-8), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Kameron Hankerson added 13 points. PJ Pipes had 13 points and seven rebounds.

JayQuan McCloud, who was second on the Phoenix in scoring coming into the contest with 15 points per game, scored only 5 points on 1-of-15 shooting.

Evansville faces Jacksonville State on the road on Monday. Green Bay plays Concordia University (IL) at home on Wednesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

