The Associated Press
 
Wilson, Grayson lift Army over Buffalo 89-76

December 14, 2019 5:02 pm
 
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Matt Wilson scored a career-high 25 points and Lonnie Grayson added 21 points, eight rebounds and seven assists as Army beat Buffalo 89-76 on Saturday.

Josh Caldwell had 16 points for Army (5-5). Tommy Funk added 14 points, six rebounds and six of the Black Knights’ season-high 28 assists. With those four starters in double figures, Army’s bench scored just seven points.

Buffalo, too, relied heavily on its starting five, all of whom scored in double figures. The Bulls’ managed just four points. Antwain Johnson had 18 points for the Bulls (6-4). Josh Mballa added 15 points and seven rebounds. Davonta Jordan had 14 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Jeenathan Williams scored 13 points and Jayvon Graves added 12.

Buffalo has a home game against Canisius on Wednesday. Army plays at Wagner Saturday.

