The Associated Press
 
Wilson leads S. Dakota St. over Florida Gulf Coast 75-56

December 18, 2019 10:53 pm
 
BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Douglas Wilson had 20 points as South Dakota State won its seventh straight home game, topping Florida Gulf Coast 75-56 on Wednesday night.

Matt Dentlinger had 15 points for South Dakota State (8-6). David Wingett added 12 points and Baylor Scheierman had seven rebounds.

Caleb Catto had 13 points for the Eagles (2-11), whose losing streak stretched to six games. Justus Rainwater added 12 points. Zach Scott had 5 points. The Eagles’ leading scorer, Zach Scott, came into the matchup averaging 12 points per game. Against the Jackrabbits he was 1-for-7 from the perimeter and finished with five points.

South Dakota State plays Idaho at home on Saturday. Florida Gulf Coast plays St. Thomas (FL) at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

