Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Winston expected out for No. 14 Michigan St vs W. Michigan

December 29, 2019 8:13 pm
 
< a min read
      

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — All-American guard Cassius Winston was expected to miss No. 14 Michigan State’s game against Western Michigan on Sunday night because of a bone bruise in his left knee.

Winston was injured during practice Friday. He watched warmups Sunday in street clothes.

Winston is averaging 17.6 points and 6.1 assists per game for the Spartans (9-3), who are closing the nonconference portion of the season against the Broncos (7-5) of the Mid-American Conference.

Winston was the preseason Big Ten Player of the Year and a first-team All-American last season, leading the Spartans to the Final Four. The point guard averaged 18.8 points and 7.5 assists per game.

Advertisement

Michigan State is set to host Illinois on Thursday. The Spartans are the only undefeated team in Big Ten play at 2-0.

Winston is 30 assists away from taking the all-time MSU lead from Mateen Cleaves.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|7 Geospatial Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1863: President Lincoln signs Emancipation Proclamation