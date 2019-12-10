Listen Live Sports

Winthrop takes on TCU

December 10, 2019 6:45 am
 
Winthrop (4-5) vs. TCU (6-2)

Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop and TCU look to bounce back from losses. Each team is coming off a loss in their last game. TCU lost 80-78 to Southern California on Friday, while Winthrop came up short in a 92-88 game at home to Coastal Carolina on Saturday.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Desmond Bane, Jaire Grayer and Edric Dennis Jr. have combined to score 49 percent of TCU’s points this season. For Winthrop, Josh Ferguson, Chandler Vaudrin and Hunter Hale have combined to account for 36 percent of the team’s total scoring.JUMPING FOR JOSH: Ferguson has connected on 35.3 percent of the 51 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 20 over his last three games. He’s also made 42.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Eagles have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Horned Frogs. TCU has an assist on 50 of 84 field goals (59.5 percent) over its previous three outings while Winthrop has assists on 65 of 108 field goals (60.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: TCU has made 9.4 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is most among Big 12 teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

