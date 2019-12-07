Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Wise leads No. 14 Indiana women over North Florida 72-45

December 7, 2019 9:16 pm
 
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Brenna Wise scored 10 of her season-high 22 points in the first half and No. 14 Indiana beat North Florida 72-45 on Saturday night.

The Hoosiers (8-1) used a 17-0 run in the first quarter to build a 27-19 halftime lead. The Osprey pulled to 30-24 early in the third quarter, but Indiana closed the quarter with a 17-6 run.

Wise, who entered the game averaging 10.4 points, already had 10 with 4:15 to play in the second quarter. She made both of her 3-point attempts, finished 7-of-9 shooting from the floor and had a season-best nine rebounds.

Jaelynn Penn scored 14 points and Mackenzie Holmes had 10 for the Hoosiers. Aleksa Gulbe added all nine of her points from the free-throw line on 10 attempts.

Janesha Green scored 13 points and Rhetta Moore had 12 for North Florida (5-5).

