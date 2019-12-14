Wizards-Grizzlies, Box

WASHINGTON (111)

Bonga 0-3 2-2 2, Hachimura 4-10 1-2 10, Mahinmi 1-5 2-2 4, Smith 6-11 1-1 14, Beal 8-23 8-12 29, Schofield 5-8 1-2 14, Brown Jr. 5-8 6-7 16, Bertans 2-9 4-4 9, Chiozza 3-6 0-0 8, Robinson 1-1 0-0 2, Mathews 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 36-85 25-32 111.

MEMPHIS (128)

Anderson 1-5 0-0 2, Jackson Jr. 6-10 2-3 16, Valanciunas 3-6 0-0 6, Morant 5-11 7-7 18, Brooks 10-17 5-6 27, Clarke 11-14 2-2 25, Hill 4-4 0-0 12, Caboclo 1-3 0-0 2, Melton 2-4 3-4 7, Jones 4-5 0-0 9, Guduric 1-4 2-2 4, Watanabe 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 48-84 21-24 128.

Washington 30 24 30 27—111 Memphis 35 34 35 24—128

3-Point Goals_Washington 14-38 (Beal 5-13, Schofield 3-5, Chiozza 2-5, Mathews 1-1, Hachimura 1-2, Smith 1-3, Bertans 1-6, Mahinmi 0-1, Bonga 0-1, Brown Jr. 0-1), Memphis 11-27 (Hill 4-4, Jackson Jr. 2-4, Brooks 2-7, Clarke 1-1, Morant 1-2, Jones 1-2, Watanabe 0-1, Anderson 0-1, Valanciunas 0-1, Guduric 0-2, Caboclo 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 34 (Beal 10), Memphis 46 (Valanciunas 12). Assists_Washington 22 (Brown Jr. 5), Memphis 32 (Jones 9). Total Fouls_Washington 22, Memphis 24. Technicals_Valanciunas. A_15,631 (18,119).

