The Associated Press
 
Wizards-Heat, Box

December 6, 2019 10:26 pm
 
WASHINGTON (103)

Bonga 3-3 1-1 7, Hachimura 6-15 2-2 14, Wagner 7-14 4-4 19, Smith 6-11 1-1 15, Beal 7-17 5-6 23, Brown Jr. 2-7 0-0 4, Schofield 0-2 0-0 0, Bertans 7-20 0-0 19, Chiozza 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 39-91 13-14 103.

MIAMI (112)

Butler 9-16 8-11 28, Adebayo 10-16 4-7 24, Leonard 1-2 1-1 3, Nunn 6-14 1-1 14, D.Robinson 2-9 0-0 6, Jones Jr. 2-6 0-0 5, Olynyk 2-5 4-4 10, Silva 0-0 0-0 0, Herro 10-18 0-0 22. Totals 42-86 18-24 112.

Washington 28 37 20 18—103
Miami 27 34 25 26—112

3-Point Goals_Washington 12-39 (Bertans 5-13, Beal 4-10, Smith 2-4, Wagner 1-4, Hachimura 0-2, Schofield 0-2, Brown Jr. 0-4), Miami 10-28 (Olynyk 2-3, Butler 2-5, Herro 2-7, D.Robinson 2-7, Jones Jr. 1-3, Nunn 1-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 39 (Bertans 10), Miami 50 (Adebayo 14). Assists_Washington 29 (Smith, Beal 8), Miami 28 (Butler 11). Total Fouls_Washington 20, Miami 13. Technicals_Washington coach Wizards (Delay of game), Miami coach Heat (Defensive three second). A_19,600 (19,600).

The Associated Press

