Wizards-Hornets, Box

WASHINGTON (107)

Bonga 0-3 0-0 0, Hachimura 7-16 4-6 18, Wagner 3-7 3-3 9, Smith 6-13 0-1 13, Beal 6-19 4-5 16, Schofield 0-0 0-0 0, Brown Jr. 0-4 4-4 4, Bertans 11-18 2-2 32, Mahinmi 3-5 3-4 9, Chiozza 2-5 0-0 6. Totals 38-90 20-25 107.

CHARLOTTE (114)

Bridges 6-14 1-2 16, Washington 5-13 2-2 15, Biyombo 4-6 5-6 13, Rozier 5-14 6-7 17, Graham 9-19 5-6 29, Kidd-Gilchrist 2-5 0-1 4, Zeller 5-6 3-4 14, Batum 0-2 0-0 0, Monk 2-6 0-0 6. Totals 38-85 22-28 114.

Washington 20 28 27 32—107 Charlotte 28 25 29 32—114

3-Point Goals_Washington 11-35 (Bertans 8-12, Chiozza 2-5, Smith 1-4, Mahinmi 0-1, Brown Jr. 0-1, Hachimura 0-1, Wagner 0-2, Bonga 0-2, Beal 0-7), Charlotte 16-41 (Graham 6-11, Bridges 3-6, Washington 3-9, Monk 2-4, Zeller 1-2, Rozier 1-7, Kidd-Gilchrist 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 45 (Hachimura 12), Charlotte 48 (Biyombo 15). Assists_Washington 27 (Beal 9), Charlotte 22 (Rozier 7). Total Fouls_Washington 24, Charlotte 26. Technicals_Beal. A_10,626 (19,077).

