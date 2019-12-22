Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Wizards’ Thomas suspended 2 games for entering stands

December 22, 2019 7:48 pm
 
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Washington guard Isaiah Thomas was suspended for two games without pay by the NBA on Sunday for entering the spectator stands late in the Wizards’ loss at Philadelphia on Saturday night.

The NBA said the fans involved have been banned by the 76ers for one year from Wells Fargo Center events and the ticket-holders’ seats have been revoked.

Thomas is averaging 1.6 points and 4.8 assists in his first season with Washington.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

WV National Guard's Drug Demand Reduction program

Today in History

1776: George Washington crosses Delaware River